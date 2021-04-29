Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Embalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Embalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 21) in the Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Embalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Candassamy M. won the Embalam constituency seat by a margin of 39.50% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sai J Saravanan Kumar by 11200 votes.

