Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Kalapet Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Kalapet Assembly Constituency (AC No 12) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Kalapet Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate M.O.H.F. Shahjahan won Kalapet constituency seat by a margin of 2.30% beating Independent candidate P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram by 634 votes.