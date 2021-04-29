Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 10) in the Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Kamaraj-Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Ve. Vaithilingam won the Kamaraj-Nagar constituency seat by a margin of 20.40% beating P Ganesan of AIADMK by 5106 votes.