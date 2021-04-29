Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Karaikal North Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Karaikal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate P.R.N. Thirumurugan won Karaikal-North constituency seat by a margin of 12.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate V. Aroumougam A.K.D. by 3298 votes.

