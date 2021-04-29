Karaikal North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 10:41 ist

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Karaikal North Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Karaikal district went to polls on April 6, 2021. 
 
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. 
 
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate P.R.N. Thirumurugan won Karaikal-North constituency seat by a margin of 12.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate V. Aroumougam A.K.D. by 3298 votes. 
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

 