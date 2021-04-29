Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Karaikal North Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Karaikal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Karaikal North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate P.R.N. Thirumurugan won Karaikal-North constituency seat by a margin of 12.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate V. Aroumougam A.K.D. by 3298 votes.
China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond
Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage
CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth
Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest
Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament
For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go
Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives
DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?
The queer side of the lockdown
World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge