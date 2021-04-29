Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Karaikal South Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Karaikal-South Assembly Constituency (AC No 27) in Karaikal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Karaikal South Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate K.A.U. Asana won the Karaikal South constituency seat by a margin of 0.10% beating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate A.M.H. Nazeem by 20 votes.

