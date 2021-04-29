Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Lawspet Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Lawspet Assembly Constituency (AC No 11) in the Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Lawspet Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate V.P. Sivakolundhu won the Lawspet constituency seat by a margin of 25.40% beating Independent candidate M. Vaithianathan by 6449 votes.
