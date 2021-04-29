Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Mahe Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Mahe Assembly Constituency (AC No 29) in the Mahe district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Mahe Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Independent candidate Dr. V.Ramachandran won the Mahe constituency seat by a margin of 9.20% beating Indian National Congress candidate E. Valsaraj by 2139 votes.

