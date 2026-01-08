Menu
'Jana Nayagan' release delayed: Congress supports Vijay, targets BJP

As the Bengaluru-based K V N Productions postponed the movie release from January 9, the Tamil film industry rallied behind Vijay by expressing solidarity with the actor.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 13:10 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsBJPCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijay

