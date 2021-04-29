Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Manavely Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Manavely Assembly Constituency (AC No 20) in the Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Manavely Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate R.K.R. Anantharaman won the Manavely constituency seat by a margin of 10.10% beating All India N.R. Congress candidate G. Suresh by 2715 votes.