Mangalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Mangalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 12:42 ist

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Mangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 4) in the Puducherry district went to the polls on April 6, 2021. 
 
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Mangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. 
 
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate S.V. Sugumaran won the Mangalam constituency seat by a margin of 18.00% beating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate S. Kumaravel by 5563 votes.

Assembly Elections 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021

