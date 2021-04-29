Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Mangalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Mangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 4) in the Puducherry district went to the polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Mangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate S.V. Sugumaran won the Mangalam constituency seat by a margin of 18.00% beating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate S. Kumaravel by 5563 votes.