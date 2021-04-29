Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Nedungadu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Nedungadu Assembly Constituency (AC No 24) in the Karaikal district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Nedungadu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate Chandirapriyanga won the Nedungadu constituency seat by a margin of 4.40% beating Indian National Congress candidate A. Marimottou by 1094 votes.