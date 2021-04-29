Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Orleampeth Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Orleampeth Assembly Constituency (AC No 16) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Orleampeth Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate R. Siva won Orleampeth constituency seat by a margin of 14.70% beating All India N.R. Congress candidate G.Nehru by 2980 votes.