Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Oupalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Oupalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 15) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Oupalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate A. Anbalagan won Oupalam constituency seat by a margin of 3.90% beating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Annibal Kennedy by 908 votes.