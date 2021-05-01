Puducherry Election Result 2021: Constituency-wise live data, party-wise performance, winners and losers

The high-pitched battle for Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Puducherry assembly elections.
|Puducherry Election Result 2021 Constituency-wise Live data
|AC Name
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Ariankuppam constituency, click here👉
|Ariankuppam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Bahour constituency, click here👉
|Bahour
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Embalam constituency, click here👉
|Embalam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Indira Nagar constituency, click here👉
|Indira Nagar
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kadirgamam constituency, click here👉
|Kadirgamam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kalapet constituency, click here👉
|Kalapet
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kamaraj Nagar constituency, click here👉
|Kamaraj Nagar
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Karaikal North constituency, click here👉
|Karaikal North
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Karaikal South constituency, click here👉
|Karaikal South
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Lawspet constituency, click here👉
|Lawspet
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mahe constituency, click here👉
|Mahe
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Manavely constituency, click here👉
|Manavely
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mangalam constituency, click here👉
|Mangalam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mannadipet constituency, click here👉
|Mannadipet
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mudaliarpet constituency, click here👉
|Mudaliarpet
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Muthialpet constituency, click here👉
|Muthialpet
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nedungadu constituency, click here👉
|Nedungadu
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nellithope constituency, click here👉
|Nellithope
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Neravy T.R. Pattinam constituency, click here👉
|Neravy T.R. Pattinam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nettapakkam constituency, click here👉
|Nettapakkam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Orleampeth constituency, click here👉
|Orleampeth
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Oupalam constituency, click here👉
|Oupalam
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Oussudu constituency, click here👉
|Oussudu
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Ozhukarai constituency, click here👉
|Ozhukarai
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Raj Bhavan constituency, click here👉
|Raj Bhavan
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thattanchavady constituency, click here👉
|Thattanchavady
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thirubhuvanai constituency, click here👉
|Thirubhuvanai
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thirunallar constituency, click here👉
|Thirunallar
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Villianur constituency, click here👉
|Villianur
|To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Yanam constituency, click here👉
|Yanam
