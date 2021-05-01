Puducherry Polls 2021: Constituency-wise Live Results

Puducherry Election Result 2021: Constituency-wise live data, party-wise performance, winners and losers

  May 01 2021
  updated: May 02 2021
The high-pitched battle for Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Puducherry assembly elections. 

To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Ariankuppam constituency, click here👉Ariankuppam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Bahour constituency, click here👉Bahour
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Embalam constituency, click here👉Embalam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Indira Nagar constituency, click here👉Indira Nagar
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kadirgamam constituency, click here👉Kadirgamam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kalapet constituency, click here👉Kalapet
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Kamaraj Nagar constituency, click here👉Kamaraj Nagar
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Karaikal North constituency, click here👉Karaikal North
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Karaikal South constituency, click here👉Karaikal South
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Lawspet constituency, click here👉Lawspet
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mahe constituency, click here👉Mahe
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Manavely constituency, click here👉Manavely
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mangalam constituency, click here👉Mangalam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mannadipet constituency, click here👉Mannadipet
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Mudaliarpet constituency, click here👉Mudaliarpet
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Muthialpet constituency, click here👉Muthialpet
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nedungadu constituency, click here👉Nedungadu
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nellithope constituency, click here👉Nellithope
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Neravy T.R. Pattinam constituency, click here👉Neravy T.R. Pattinam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Nettapakkam constituency, click here👉Nettapakkam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Orleampeth constituency, click here👉Orleampeth
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Oupalam constituency, click here👉Oupalam
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Oussudu constituency, click here👉Oussudu
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Ozhukarai constituency, click here👉Ozhukarai
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Raj Bhavan constituency, click here👉Raj Bhavan
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thattanchavady constituency, click here👉Thattanchavady
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thirubhuvanai constituency, click here👉Thirubhuvanai
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Thirunallar constituency, click here👉Thirunallar
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Villianur constituency, click here👉Villianur
To know the Puducherry election 2021 result for Yanam constituency, click here👉Yanam
  

 

