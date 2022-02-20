Punjab records 4.8% turnout till 9 am, UP at 8.15%

The voting percentage on Sunday till 9 am in the third phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 8.15 per cent and 4.80 per cent in Punjab, the Election Commission said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Hathras district registered 7.62 per cent, Firozabad 9.79 per cent, Etah 10.11 per cent, Kasganj 10.16 per cent, Mainpuri 11.03 per cent, Kannauj 19.16 per cent, Etawah 6.82 per cent, Auraiya 7.71 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 6.18 Per cent, Kanpur Nagar 5.79 per cent, Jalaun 9.57 per cent, Jhanshi 7.65 per cent, Lalitpur 9.37 per cent, Hamirpur 7.62 per cent and Mahoba 7.98 per cent till 9 am.

In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Over 627 candidates are in the fray. The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

In the single-phase polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly, Amritsar district registered 4.14 per cent, Barnala 6.70 per cent, Bathinda 5.75 per cent, Faridkot 4.88 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 6.94 per cent, Fazilka 6.61 per cent, Ferozepur 6.63 per cent, Hoshiarpur 4.32 per cent, Jalandhar three per cent, Kapurthala 5.06 per cent, Ludhiana 3.81 per cent, Mansa 4.83 per cent, Moga 5.26 per cent, Malerkot 2.25 per cent, Patiala 6.63 per cent, Rupnagar 6.36 per cent, Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar 2.18 per cent, Sangrur 4.86 per cent, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 4.83 per cent, Sri Muktsar Sahib 6.31 per cent, Tarn Taran 3.66 per cent and Pathankot 2.25 per cent till 9am.

Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women in Punjab.

Among those who voted in the morning included state ministers Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann exercised his franchise in Mohali.

Mann appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. Former Congress chief Sunil Jakhar could be seen standing in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station in Abohar.

People were given masks, gloves and their hands were sanitised at the polling booths. In the morning, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at religious places at his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said there are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical and 2,952 as vulnerable.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmer bodies. The Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Prominent faces in the fray include Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also in the contest. A total of 700 companies of the central armed police force besides the state police personnel have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

There are 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations are being managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).

(with PTI inputs)

