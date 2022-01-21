Punjab CM Channi 'fell on his feet' and 'pledged loyalty to me', says Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that he regretted having helped Charanjit Singh Channi, the incumbent CM, resolve the '#MeToo' complaint against him, saying that the then minister had fallen on his feet and pledged loyalty to him for life.

"Now he has changed colours and is claiming he had been trying to get rid of me for the past two years!" Capt said.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo Captain Amarinder Singh also castigated Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi saying his government had clearly ‘stage-managed’ the blockade that had led to the serious security lapse on the Prime Minister’s route.

Amarinder said that he had earlier passed the bridge, where the Prime Minister had been stuck for a long duration, and there was no blockade there. "Clearly, the Channi government

had instructed the police not to remove the farmers who were stopping BJP buses from reaching the spot".

Describing the incident as a major security lapse and a threat to the Prime Minister’s life given the proximity to the international border, the former chief minister said instead of taking a defiant stand, Channi should have issued an unequivocal apology. "We are a sensitive border state and Pak ISI is always looking to create trouble here," he said.

Dubbing Channi as an unreliable and untrustworthy person who had made transfers and postings an industry in Punjab in the past three months, Amarinder said the incumbent government had been exposed as a 'suitcase di sarkar' after the recent ED raids that had unearthed crores of rupees from the chief minister’s kin.

