Punjab CM Channi's brother files nomination from Bassi Pathana as independent

  • Jan 28 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 22:42 ist

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Bassi Pathana seat as an independent candidate.

The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

After being denied the ticket, Singh had earlier said he would contest as an independent from this assembly constituency.

Singh told the reporters on Friday that he was fighting the elections from the Bassi Pathana seat according to the "wishes" of the people of the constituency.

Replying to a question, Singh said he was not upset with anyone. "There is no revolt," he further said.

Singh last year had resigned as a senior medical officer from Kharar civil hospital.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

