Assembly Election Results Live: Eyes on alliances as Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya set for poll verdicts

  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 04:15 ist
Welcome to our live coverage of Assembly elections 2023 counting.
    Meghalaya Election Constituency-wise Result Live: Stakes high for BJP as it looks to break regional parties' hold

    Nagaland Election Constituency-wise Result Live: NDPP-BJP alliance likely to sweep polls

    Tripura Election Constituency-wise Result Live: BJP, allies look to retain power

    Eyes on alliances as Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya set for poll verdicts

    Will there be an alliance or not? All eyes seton the outcome of the political equations in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya as the three Northeastern states are looking forward to the results of the Assembly electionson Thursday. Read more

