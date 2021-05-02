Twin leaves wilt under DMK's rising sun in Tamil Nadu; Stalin set to be CM finally

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Sunday led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to a comfortable majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly with the alliance leading in or already having won in 151 seats, even as the AIADMK put up a spirited fight against all odds, including 10 years worth of anti-incumbency.

Sixty-eight-year-old Stalin will be the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu – a post that he has been dreaming of for at least a decade now – and with the comfortable victory, he has not just emerged out of his father's shadow but also as a leader in his own right.

Wishes poured in for Stalin from many people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Director General of Police J K Tripathy and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. The DMK will be at the helm in Tamil Nadu after a decade.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates CM Mamata, Stalin on poll results

If the leads persist the way they were at the time of going to press, the Tamil Nadu Assembly will have a strong Opposition – for the AIADMK, which was leading in 72 seats, this was the best performance in a losing election. In 2006, when late J Jayalalithaa lost the elections to the DMK, the AIADMK won in 61 seats, but her successor Edappadi K Palaniswami, dubbed a political lightweight, seems to have bettered the score.

Palaniswami, who single-handedly shouldered the responsibility of the AIADMK campaign, won from his native constituency of Edappadi in Salem district by over 92,000 votes. His son-of-the soil plank seems to have worked for the AIADMK with the party winning several seats in its traditional stronghold of the Kongu region.

The BJP, which was routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was set to win or had registered leads in four constituencies, though the state party chief L Murugan, actor Khushboo Sundar and former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai had lost or were trailing behind the DMK candidates. After a gap of two decades, the BJP will have representation in the Assembly as the party hopes to emerge as an alternative to both Dravidian parties.

The DMK on its own had won or was leading in 129 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), while the Congress put up an impressive show by winning or leading in 16 of the 25 seats it contested. Many of the party's star candidates, including Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, won by huge margins. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a Dalit party that has emerged as one of the vociferous critics of the BJP, had won or was leading in four seats, while the CPI (M) and the CPI were leading in two seats each.

Though the magnitude of the victory was nowhere near his expectations – the DMK was hoping to win 200 seats – Stalin thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for reposing faith in him and said the victory was a reward for his "fifty years of hard work."

With the fight narrowing between the two major parties, AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan lost from Kovilpatti, and Coimbatore (South) respectively. Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamizhar Katchi did not win any seats but came third in many Assembly segments.

The results showed that neither was there a wave nor was the election a close fight – a dozen ministers from the outgoing cabinet had lost or were trailing by a huge margin while the DMK did lose some of the seats in its traditional stronghold of Northern Tamil Nadu. The PMK's alliance and 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars within the 20 per cent MBC quota might have worked for the AIADMK.