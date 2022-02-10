Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling on 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh begins, 623 candidates in fray
Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling on 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh begins, 623 candidates in fray
updated: Feb 10 2022, 07:39 ist
Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today. In the first phase, 58 seats are going to polls with 623 candidates in fray. Stay tuned for updates
07:38
Vote for farmers, not NOTA: Tikait brothers' pre-poll appeal
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait and its spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday appealed to people to vote on farmers' issues during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, beginning Thursday.
Voting for the first phase of #UPElection to begin shortly.
We've set up 6 booths- 374-379; covering sectors of Raj Nagar. Necessary COVID measures have been taken. Thermal screening will be done at gates. We have also kept the school cameras off: Poonam Yadav, Sector Magistrate pic.twitter.com/G6YQVHHNJh
25% candidates contesting UP polls in phase-2 have criminal cases against them: ADR
Out of 584 candidates contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in phase two, about 147 candidates (25 per cent) have criminal cases registered against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday.
The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self sworn affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The affidavits of two candidates were not analysed as they were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the Election Commission’s website.
06:16
Doubts on Mamata's control deepen with 'unauthorised' nominations
Despite being not approved by the two deputies appointed by the Trinamool Congress,candidates from two municipalities - Diamond Harbour Municipality and Budge Budge Municipality - filed their nominations, making room for doubt over Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's control over the party.
Interestingly both the municipalities fall under Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency, from where Chief Minister's nephew and the party's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is the MP.
Not only that, the coordinator for South 24 Parganas state Minister Arup Biswas, who was nominated by the Chief Minister herself, was suddenly replaced by Kunal Ghosh and Soukat Mollah, who are considered to be close to Abhishek Banerjee.
06:14
UP holds election in key test of Modi's popularity
Uttar Pradesh begins voting on Thursday in the first of a series of local elections that will be a key test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Keeping power in the bellwether state would give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a boost in its bid for a third successive victory at nationwide parliamentary polls due by 2024.
Defeat in Uttar Pradesh, or in any of the other three states it holds that also stage elections this month, would add to pressure on the party amid criticism of high unemployment and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"If the BJP loses, especially in UP, that will be a big setback," said Rahul Verma, a fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research. "But you can call this a semi-final. The game in 2024 will be very, very different."
People queue up at the polling booth in Purva Madhyamik Kanya Vidyalaya, Kutbi as they await their turn to cast vote
BJP eyes big win as key Uttar Pradesh votes
Polls opened Thursday in Uttar Pradesh in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the face of trenchant unemployment, rising inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.
Hijab controversy: More to do with UP than Karnataka?
Udupi is a long way from Lucknow, but the hijab controversy is just the kind of emotive issue that could help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polarise voters in the UP election.
