<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The back-to-back instances of bird flu at Kuttanad in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala's</a> Alappuzha district has badly hit the tourism, hotel and poultry farming sectors in the peak New Year holiday season.</p><p>The Kuttanad district has reported <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bird%20flu">bird flu</a> each year over the past decade. Migratory birds are believed to be the key reason.</p><p>The authorities have imposed a ban on the sale of poultry products within 10 kilometres of the epicentre. The Hotels and Restaurants Association pulled down shutters in protest on Tuesday.</p><p>"Ever since the reports of bird flu came, the business has come down drastically. Many resorts and houseboats in the regions also suffered cancellations. Most of the tourists are coming down to Kuttanad to taste the local dishes and Kuttanad duck is a key attraction," said Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association district president Nazar B.</p><p>He said that the authorities even banned the sale of frozen meat, which "has no logic", and urged them to reconsider the decision. </p><p>The poultry farmers of Kuttanad have been suffering huge losses over the last ten years. </p><p>They urge the government to come out with solutions like developing a vaccination to prevent the disease. </p><p>Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sangham (poultry farmer association) leader Rajasekharan said that the compensation of Rs 100 to Rs 150 being offered by the government would not compensate for the huge losses that the farmers are suffering. Each duck could fetch Rs 500 to Rs 700 in the market.</p><p>In the view of crisis, many are even leaving poultry farming sector. While there were over 1,500 farmers in the region a decade ago, it has come down to around 500 today, he said.</p>