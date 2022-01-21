AAP gives fourth 'Kejriwal Guarantee' to UP farmers

He said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP fought on behalf of farmers from the streets up to Parliament

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 21 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 09:53 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wave towards supporters during 'Kejriwal Ki Maharally' in Lucknow. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its fourth 'Kejriwal Guarantee' under which it said that all farmers' loans will be waived and all cane dues will be cleared within 24 hours of it forming the government.

The party will also be holding its first virtual rally on Friday, addressed by party MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh.

He will be addressing the voters in western Uttar Pradesh where polling will be held in the first two phases.

Singh, while talking to reporters, hit out at the BJP government, saying that it had promised to double the income of farmers but instead, only made farmers suffer.

"AAP has come to sweep away the filth in the state and get farmers their rights. BJP talked about doubling the income of farmers, it talked about increasing the cost of crops but farmers only suffered and died standing in queues for fertilisers. They collapsed under the burden of loans but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say a word," Singh said.

He said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP fought on behalf of farmers from the streets up to Parliament and therefore, had a special guarantee for them.

"We have seen farmers suffer as prices went up and they had to wait for years for their dues. This will not be repeated when AAP is in power," Singh said.

Earlier, as part of the Kejriwal guarantee, the party had announced financial aid of Rs 1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years, Rs 5,000 per month to unemployed youth, 300 units of power free and waiver of all pending power bills.

