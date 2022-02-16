BJP MP calls Asaduddin Owaisi a descendant of Lord Ram

Asaduddin Owaisi a descendant of Lord Ram, was a Kshatriya Hindu: BJP MP

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made the remark while he was campaigning for his son who is a BJP candidate from Gonda

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 15:15 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (L) and Asaduddin Owaisi file photos. Credit: PTI/IANS

BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh claimed that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was a Kshatriya Hindu and a descendant of Lord Ram.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made the remark while he was campaigning for his son who is a BJP candidate from Gonda.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi dials Mandya girl heckled for wearing hijab, praises her 'fearlessness'

"Owaisi is an old friend of mine. As far as I know, he was Kshatriya Hindu earlier. He is a descendant of Lord Ram, not the one belonging to Iran," Times of India quoted Singh as saying.

Owasi has been vehemently slamming the BJP government over the hijab row that initially began in Karnataka, but has now reached other states as Muslim students have been protesting against the ban on using hijab on educational campuses. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP
Lord Ram
Hindu
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

 