Asaduddin Owaisi a descendant of Lord Ram, was a Kshatriya Hindu: BJP MP

BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh claimed that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was a Kshatriya Hindu and a descendant of Lord Ram.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made the remark while he was campaigning for his son who is a BJP candidate from Gonda.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi dials Mandya girl heckled for wearing hijab, praises her 'fearlessness'

"Owaisi is an old friend of mine. As far as I know, he was Kshatriya Hindu earlier. He is a descendant of Lord Ram, not the one belonging to Iran," Times of India quoted Singh as saying.

Owasi has been vehemently slamming the BJP government over the hijab row that initially began in Karnataka, but has now reached other states as Muslim students have been protesting against the ban on using hijab on educational campuses.

Check out DH's latest videos: