A community’s voice comes alive in tableaus

“The Halakki people did not know English and the Britishers did not understand Kannada. However, there was a need to subtly convey messages in response to the oppression of the rulers. Also, there was a need to help the locals understand how to rebel against the atrocities meted to them,” says Ravi Gowda, a member of the Shirawada Halakki community. He is a Halakki artiste who has been participating in hagarana for several years now.