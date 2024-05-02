A community’s voice comes alive in tableaus

Before satire was labelled by American author Molly Ivins as “the weapon of the powerless against the powerful”, the Halakki community in Uttara Kannada’s coastal areas were already using it to its full potential. They called it ‘hagarana’.
While modern Kannada defines the word ‘hagarana’ as a scam or scandal, experts and community members say the root word of hagarana in the Halakki community might have been derived from the word ‘hagana’, meaning to play or enact. Artistes from Ankola, Karwar, Kumta and Honnavar taluks, dressed up in various forms, through dance and music, spread social messages. Many performances also include political satire.
There is little historical record of the origin of hagarana in the community. However, Halakki artistes believe their ancestors popularised and used the practice to send a message across to the British, particularly during the independence struggle.
“The Halakki people did not know English and the Britishers did not understand Kannada. However, there was a need to subtly convey messages in response to the oppression of the rulers. Also, there was a need to help the locals understand how to rebel against the atrocities meted to them,” says Ravi Gowda, a member of the Shirawada Halakki community. He is a Halakki artiste who has been participating in hagarana for several years now.
As the artistes could not openly rebel against the British Raj, they used satire and humour in their songs and plays. Now that the British have left the region’s shores, the community, especially the youth, have modernised the tradition. They now include social subjects such as caste and religious discrimination, social injustice, blind beliefs, the impact of development on the environment and wildlife and forest dwellers' rights among others in their presentation.
Earlier, hagarana was “celebrated” during Ugadi or at the beginning of the harvest season. However, now, several villages have been organising performances during village fairs and other occasions all through the year.
Rama Gowda, an artiste, says one of the reasons for organising the hagarana during Ugadi is to reflect on everything that transpired during the previous year. “We do this so we can understand the mistakes we made, the correction measures we need to take as a community, and then welcome the new year with a celebration,” he says.
Recently, at a hagarana organised at Ankola, youth in the community presented the pros and cons of the “Shakti scheme”, one of the five guarantees of the state government.
A typical hagarana consists of a tableau which depicts wild animals, demons, deities, superheroes and even aliens to attract crowds.
The preparation for hagarana starts anywhere from a fortnight to a month before the event. Like-minded young people of the community gather and decide on the theme of the hagarana to be performed. Artistes and experts from other parts of the district also join in to prepare the tableau and ready the artists to suit the characters.
It costs lakhs of rupees to organise one such event. Last year, the coastal area of Uttara Kannada district witnessed eight major and several other minor hagaranas. A large hagarana may require Rs seven lakh to Rs eight lakh, while a small-scale hagarana may cost the organisers anywhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs two lakh. The expenditure is taken care of by the members of the community.
“Over the years, youth from the community have been working in companies, naval bases and factories. They set aside one portion of their salary for this purpose,” says Veerabhadra Gowda, who works in the Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office. He says the event is more about showcasing their enthusiasm and protecting the culture, and not for one-upmanship or competition. There would be no awards to win, but only appreciation from the audience, he adds.
Of late, even members of other communities are participating in hagarana to convey the message of unity and equality.
Five years ago, Aniket, a student from Bengaluru, was visiting his grandmother in Ankola, when he chanced upon a hagarana at the neighbouring Bedigeri village. He was so mesmerised by the show that he has been attending the hagarana every year without fail.