From education to elections: Into the Nirvachana Nilaya

We do not know when exactly the house was built, but we do know that the celebrated John Cook and his family were its first occupants. Cook took over as principal of Central College in 1882. He is sometimes referred to as the ‘maker of Central College’, for it was under him that the college expanded considerably and established a reputation for academic rigour. Cook was a polymath with a particular interest in the natural sciences, especially physics, and he built strong departments for the teaching of physics and mathematics, making Central College the premier institution in south India for science. He worked ceaselessly to establish facilities he considered absolutely necessary for a college, including a library, reading room and student hostels. Cook also had a passion for meteorology and persuaded the Mysore government to establish an observatory in the college premises.