Battle for UP: This Islamabad will vote in polls

The people of Islamabad are waiting to cast their vote in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. And, yes, this Islamabad is not the capital of Pakistan but is located in the state's Bijnor district.

Located about 40 km from the district headquarters, Islamabad village has a population of around 10,000, of which around 4,700 people are eligible to vote.

The people of Islamabad say that they have never faced any problem because of the name.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party pushed Uttar Pradesh into violence, says Yogi Adityanath

"Earlier, the postmen used to be amused at the name but now, no one gets any snail mail so the postmen have also stopped coming," says Ritesh, a local resident.

The local people do not know how the village came to be known as Islamabad but the village head, Sarvesh Devi, says that it has been in existence since the days of her great grandfather-in-law.

She says that the people have no communal feelings and the village has never seen any communal tension.

"Everyone wants development and they will vote for a party that ensures development," she says.

The local people are against the name being changed.

About six months ago, a local politician raised the issue of change of name but the locals opposed it.

Islamabad is largely inhabited by Chauhans, Prajapatis and has a Muslim population of about 400.

Also Read: Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Criminals out, wives in

The villagers here cultivate sugarcane, wheat, paddy and groundnut among the other crops.

The village does not have a proper approach road and also have problems in selling paddy.

"We also want an inter-college so that we girls can study here. But we have got no assurance from anyone. These are the issues that we will keep in mind while voting," says Afsha, a young girl.

Sitting BJP MLA and party candidate from Barhanpur Assembly constituency Sushant Kumar Singh also agreed that there were no issues regarding the name of the village.

Kapil Kumar, the SP candidate from Barhanpur said: "The feeling of fear and concern had never cropped up because of the name Islamabad and nor has there been any inferiority complex. The people of the village never demanded a change of name either."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: