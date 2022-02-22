Govt's bulldozer brand effective against mafia: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the "bulldozer" as a UP government "brand", saying it is effective both for building expressway and running over the mafia.

The UP authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings constructed by criminals and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had earlier called the CM "bulldozer baba".

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) during an election meeting, Adityanath said his government has created a new "brand".

"Bulldozer is effective for expressway and also to run over the mafia," he said.

Adityanath said the state does not need those who dream but a government that moves forward with a firm resolve.

He also accused the previous SP government of withdrawing cases against those involved in acts of terror.

The UP chief minister under the BJP rule, rioters won’t have the courage to incite violence.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: