Govt's bulldozer brand effective against mafia: Yogi

Govt's bulldozer brand effective against mafia: Yogi Adityanath

He also accused the previous SP government of withdrawing cases against those involved in acts of terror

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 22 2022, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 07:10 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the "bulldozer" as a UP government "brand", saying it is effective both for building expressway and running over the mafia.

The UP authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings constructed by criminals and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had earlier called the CM "bulldozer baba".

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) during an election meeting, Adityanath said his government has created a new "brand".

"Bulldozer is effective for expressway and also to run over the mafia," he said.

Adityanath said the state does not need those who dream but a government that moves forward with a firm resolve.

He also accused the previous SP government of withdrawing cases against those involved in acts of terror.

The UP chief minister under the BJP rule, rioters won’t have the courage to incite violence.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Yogi Adityanath
Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
UP Polls
UP Elections

What's Brewing

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 