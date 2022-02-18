Have sent 'Bulldozer' for repairing, it will silence all 'garmi' after March 10: Yogi's warning to Opposition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath yet again issued a warning to Samajwadi Party leaders for allegedly shielding criminals saying that the "bulldozer will run again after March 10". The UP election results will be declared on March 10.

Addressing a public gathering at Karhal in Mainpuri, Yogi said that the "bulldozer" has been sent for repairing, and it will start again after March 10.

"Maine bulldozer bhej diya hai repair ke liye. 10 March ke baad jab ye fir se chalna prarambh hoga to jin logo mein abhi jyada garmi nikal rahi hai, ye garmi 10 March ke baad apne aap shant ho jayegi. (I have sent the bulldozer for repairs. Once it starts working again after March 10, all those who are hot-headed now, will be silenced on their own)," Yogi said.

This is not the first time Yogi targeted the Opposition using "bulldozer" jibe as this has been his catchphrase during this election campaign.

However, a BJP MLA recently got into a soup for using the same warning against the Uttar Pradesh voters.

A video of the member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly went viral on social media in which he warned the UP voters of dire consequences if they voted against the saffron party.

