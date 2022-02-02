Mamata backs Akhilesh for Assembly polls, says TMC will fight LS polls from UP

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, adding that she would support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Mamata also said that the TMC would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh.
More to follow...
