Mamata backs Akhilesh for Assembly polls, says TMC will fight LS polls from UP

Eyeing 2024 LS polls in UP, Mamata backs Akhilesh

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 14:56 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, adding that she would support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

Mamata also said that the TMC would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh. 

More to follow...

Mamata Banerjee
India News
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Akhilesh Yadav

