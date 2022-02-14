PM Modi targets SP, says its family members 'looted' UP

PM Modi targets SP, says its family members 'looted' UP

Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party which would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state

PTI
PTI, Akbarpur,
  • Feb 14 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:12 ist

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the state.

Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

Also Read | 'Nation run by Constitution, not Shariat': Yogi

Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party that would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state.

The prime minister said the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

