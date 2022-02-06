UP BJP puts off manifesto release as mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has put off the release of its 'Sankalp Patra', following the declaration of national mourning after the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India.
The 'Sankalp Patra' was scheduled to be released by Union Minister Amit Shah at the party's state headquarters on Sunday morning.
Also Read | Sporting stars condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise, say her legacy will remain forever
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also reached the BJP office but after a meeting between the party leaders, the decision to put off the event was announced.
The party leaders also observed a two-minute silence in respect of the 92-year-old singer.
