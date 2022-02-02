UP election results will be 'surprising', says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday expects results of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be "surprising" and claimed that her party was getting the support of every section of the society.

'The media does not show the true picture of the prevailing situation in the state,'' Mayawati said while addressing an election meeting in Agra, adding that BSP was fighting the polls to form a majority government in the state.

Mayawati attacked rivals BJP and Congress for ignoring Dalit ideologue Dr B R Ambedkar and never bothering for the interests of the scheduled castes and other weaker sections of the population.

''BJP practices the politics of caste and religion while in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, the criminals rule the roost. Only the BSP can ensure a government that cares for everyone,'' she said.

The BSP supremo also blasted the media for portraying her and her party in the wrong way before the people. ''The media always tries to demoralise our workers and leaders,'' she added.

Mayawati was apparently referring to the reports appearing in a section of the press that she had not ventured out of her residence for campaigning and also that her party might have a tacit understanding with the BJP.

Incidentally, it was Mayawati's first public meeting after four months. Her long absence from the electoral battlefield had sent tongues wagging about her political future.

