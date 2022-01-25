UP Polls: Two SP leaders quit after being denied ticket

UP Polls: Two SP leaders quit after being denied ticket

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections come near, more and more leaders are switching parties in search of tickets

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 08:58 ist
Samajwadi Party flag. Credit: DH File Photo

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections come near, more and more leaders are switching parties in search of tickets. The latest in the list are two sitting legislators of Samajwadi Party (SP) who have quit the party after being denied tickets.

Subhash Rai, SP legislator from Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after the ticket from his seat was given to Rakesh Pandey, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator.

Rakesh Pandey had joined the SP two weeks ago and has now been rewarded with Assembly ticket.

Hazi Rizwan, another SP legislator from Kundarki in Bijnor district, has also left the party after he was denied a ticket. He has joined the BSP which has given him the ticket from his Assembly seat.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Assembly Elections 2022
Samajwadi Party
Bahujan Samaj Party

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 