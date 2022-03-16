Upset over SP defeat, party worker kills self

A Samajwadi Party worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu, killed himself after the party lost at his booth. Devendra, 40, shot himself in the head on Tuesday and his family members rushed him to the community health centre in Madhoganj. The doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the family members, Devendra was extremely upset because locals had been ridiculing and taunting him over his party having lost at his booth. Devendra had apparently taken the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the party candidate from his village but failed to garner support for the candidate.

Also Read — BSP, AIMIM Muslim candidates hurt SP's prospects in UP polls

Madhoganj inspector Subrat Tripathi said that Devendra was alone in a room on the second floor of the house when he shot himself with a countrymade weapon. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and three children.

The police official said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: