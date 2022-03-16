Upset over SP defeat, party worker kills self

A Samajwadi Party worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu, killed himself after the party lost at his booth. Devendra, 40, shot himself in the head on Tuesday and his family members rushed him to the community health centre in Madhoganj. The doctors declared him brought dead.
According to the family members, Devendra was extremely upset because locals had been ridiculing and taunting him over his party having lost at his booth. Devendra had apparently taken the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the party candidate from his village but failed to garner support for the candidate.
Also Read — BSP, AIMIM Muslim candidates hurt SP's prospects in UP polls
Madhoganj inspector Subrat Tripathi said that Devendra was alone in a room on the second floor of the house when he shot himself with a countrymade weapon. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and three children.
The police official said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict