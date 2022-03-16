Upset over SP defeat, party worker kills self

Upset over SP defeat, party worker kills self

The party worker was upset after being ridiculed by locals over his party's loss at his booth

IANS
IANS, Hardoi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 14:28 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

A Samajwadi Party worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu, killed himself after the party lost at his booth. Devendra, 40, shot himself in the head on Tuesday and his family members rushed him to the community health centre in Madhoganj. The doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the family members, Devendra was extremely upset because locals had been ridiculing and taunting him over his party having lost at his booth. Devendra had apparently taken the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the party candidate from his village but failed to garner support for the candidate.

Also Read — BSP, AIMIM Muslim candidates hurt SP's prospects in UP polls

Madhoganj inspector Subrat Tripathi said that Devendra was alone in a room on the second floor of the house when he shot himself with a countrymade weapon. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and three children.

The police official said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

SP
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 