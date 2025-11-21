<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> literary forum charitable trust and Mysuru book clubs charitable trust are all set to host tenth edition of the 'Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival-2025' on Sunday, November 23, from 3 pm to 7 pm at JCAC (Jagannatha Center for Art and Culture) in Vijaynagar, Mysuru.</p><p>The festival will be inaugurated by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar. Books of four budding authors Akriti Sharath, Aditi Aditya, Ronish Bathija and Chandni Chhabra’s books will be released on the occasion.</p>.Four-day centenary celebration of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama from Friday in Mysuru.<p>Shubha Sanjay Urs founder and president of MLFCT and MBCCT has curated the festival for the tenth year in a row. The fest is organised for children between 3 to 15 years of age to encourage meaningful growth, nourish their imagination and creativity, through fun-filled activities for joyful learning. It is meant to inspire them to develop the taste for stories, explore and read books. So the fest will be packed with sessions of storytelling, illustrations, writing workshops besides book stalls, food stalls and more. </p><p>There will be interactive sessions-'Haha Tales from Here and There' with Shyam Madhavan Sarada between 3 pm and 3.30 pm; 'An Absence of Squirrels' with Aparna Kapur from 3.35 pm to 4.05 pm; 'Stories of Wit and Wisdom' with Hema Malini Devi from 4.10 pm to 4.30 pm. Other sessions include 'Go Wild' with Chandini Chhabra from 5.10 pm to 5.40 pm; 'Gajaa MaJaa' with Ashok Rajagopalan from 5.45 pm to 6.15 pm.</p><p>Kids can also look for Puppet Show by Rangaputtali team from 6.20 pm to 7 pm; session by Phaneesh on 'Robotics' from 7 pm to 7.15 pm. </p><p>The entry will be free for the Fest. </p>