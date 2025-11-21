Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ninth edition of 'Malnad Ultra' Marathon in Chikkamagalur will begin on November 22

Launched in 2016, The Malnad Ultra is organised in three categories including 30 km, 50 km (day and night) and 100 Km.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 21:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 21:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us