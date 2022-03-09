Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Agra South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 88) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Agra South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yogendra Upadhyaya won Agra South constituency seat securing 111882 votes, beating BSP candidate Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto by a margin of 54225 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Agra South constituency were 348912. Of that, 2,16,472 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Agra South assembly constituency.