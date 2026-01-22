Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

‘Divine bow’ weighing 286 kg gifted to Ram lalla at Ayodhya temple

The VHP officials said that it took eight months for 48 women artisans to make the ‘kodand’, which was around 8 feet long and 2.5 feet wide.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 17:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 17:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram Mandir

Follow us on :

Follow Us