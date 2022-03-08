Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ajagara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ajagara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 385) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ajagara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SBSP candidate Kailash Nath Sonkar won Ajagara constituency seat securing 83778 votes, beating SP candidate Lalji Sonkar by a margin of 21349 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ajagara constituency were 336882. Of that, 2,17,508 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ajagara assembly constituency.