Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Allahabad North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Allahabad North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 262) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Allahabad North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai won Allahabad North constituency seat securing 89191 votes, beating INC candidate Anugrah Narayan Singh by a margin of 35025 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Allahabad North constituency were 413478. Of that, 1,72,583 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

