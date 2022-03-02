Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Amanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Amanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 101) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Amanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Devendra Pratap won Amanpur constituency seat securing 85,199 votes, beating SP candidate Virendra Singh Solanki by a margin of 41,804 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amanpur constituency were 2,92,812. Of that, 1,82,536 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amanpur assembly constituency.