Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Belthara Road Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Belthara Road Assembly Constituency (AC No. 357) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Belthara Road Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dhananjay Kannoujia won Belthara Road constituency seat securing 77504 votes, beating SP candidate Gorakh Paswan by a margin of 18319 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Belthara Road constituency were 332833. Of that, 1,88,573 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

