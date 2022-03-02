Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Etah Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Etah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

  Mar 02 2022
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Etah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 104) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Etah Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vipin Kumar David won Etah constituency seat securing 82516 votes, beating SP candidate Jugendra Singh Yadav by a margin of 21129 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Etah constituency were 317254. Of that, 2,00,372 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Etah assembly constituency.

