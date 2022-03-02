Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gola Gokrannath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gola Gokrannath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 139) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gola Gokrannath Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Arvind Giri won Gola Gokrannath constituency seat securing 122497 votes, beating SP candidate Vinay Tiwari by a margin of 55017 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gola Gokrannath constituency were 365767. Of that, 2,47,818 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency.