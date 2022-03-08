Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nagina Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nagina Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in Bijnor district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nagina Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Manoj Kumar Paras won Nagina constituency seat securing 77145 votes, beating BJP candidate Omwati Devi by a margin of 7967 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nagina constituency were 328589. Of that, 2,08,472 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nagina assembly constituency.