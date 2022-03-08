Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Noida Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Noida Assembly Constituency (AC No. 61) in Gautam Buddha Nagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Noida Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pankaj Singh won Noida constituency seat securing 162417 votes, beating SP candidate Sunil Choudhary by a margin of 1,04,016 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Noida constituency were 523865. Of that, 2,52,621 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Noida assembly constituency.