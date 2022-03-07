Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pharenda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pharenda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 315) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pharenda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bajrang Bahadur Singh won Pharenda constituency seat securing 76312 votes, beating INC candidate Virendra Chaudhary by a margin of 2354 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pharenda constituency were 333601. Of that, 1,96,953 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pharenda assembly constituency.