Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 248) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pratapgarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Sangam Lal Gupta won Pratapgarh constituency seat securing 80828 votes, beating SP candidate Nagendra Singh &Quot; Munna Yadav&Quot; by a margin of 34554 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pratapgarh constituency were 330831. Of that, 1,82,988 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pratapgarh assembly constituency.