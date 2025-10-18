Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Vote theft' case: Burnt voter records found near Ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar’s house in Aland

Guttedar said there was nothing suspicious about the burnt voter records, blaming his housekeeping staff.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 13:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 13:53 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPVoter

Follow us on :

Follow Us