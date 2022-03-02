Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Saharanpur Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Saharanpur Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Saharanpur Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Sanjay Garg won Saharanpur Nagar constituency seat securing 127210 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajiv Gumber by a margin of 4636 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saharanpur Nagar constituency were 393564. Of that, 2,71,834 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

